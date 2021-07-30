List: Colorado school district COVID-19 rules

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s health department recommends school districts implement mask requirements, particularly in high-risk environments where vaccination rates are low and transmission is high.

As new information has surfaced about the delta variant spreading among vaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

In response, Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment implemented the updated guidance on Friday night. It’s set to go into effect on Aug. 1.

Colorado COVID-19 school guidance

According to the state:

“When schools and/or their communities have low vaccination rates and are experiencing high rates of community transmission (defined as 35 cases per 100,000 people over seven days), the local public health agency should work with schools and school districts to institute higher precautionary measures, such as:

“Masking.

Increased physical distancing.

Serial COVID-19 testing.

Contact tracing.

Targeted quarantining.

Limiting high risk activities….”

“This guidance applies to all circumstances where a teacher or caregiver cares for multiple children outside the usual home of the children. These circumstances include, but are not limited to:

K-12 schools, both public and private.

Licensed child care settings.

Home-based family child care settings.

License-exempt child care programs such as single skill building and 72-hour camps.

Guest child care facilities at ski resorts and courthouses.

‘Pods’ and other home learning/homeschooling groups.”

“This guide also applies to extracurricular activities, including sports, where the participants are in grades P-12. Additional guidance for sports can be found on the Organized Sports page.”

Read the full guidance here.

LIST: COVID rules by school district

Here’s a list of COVID-19 rules that school districts have announced for the upcoming school year:

Adams 12 : Students are recommended to wear masks, staff is required. Visitors and volunteers in all school and district buildings are required to wear a mask. Masks are required on buses, as well.

: Students are recommended to wear masks, staff is required. Visitors and volunteers in all school and district buildings are required to wear a mask. Masks are required on buses, as well. Cherry Creek School District : Students will be required to wear masks in school buses in accordance with the CDC’s order about public transportation. Masking in the classroom is strongly encouraged but will be left to each student and their family.

: Students will be required to wear masks in school buses in accordance with the CDC’s order about public transportation. Masking in the classroom is strongly encouraged but will be left to each student and their family. Denver Public Schools : All students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks when inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status.

: All students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks when inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status. Douglas County : Masks are highly recommended in schools but not required.

: Masks are highly recommended in schools but not required. Englewood School District : Masks will be required for all students, visitors and staff while inside all Englewood schools, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will not be required outside, since the risk of COVID transmission is significantly lower outdoors. Per federal law, all bus riders must wear masks while being transported on school buses. Buses are considered public transportation.

: Masks will be required for all students, visitors and staff while inside all Englewood schools, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will not be required outside, since the risk of COVID transmission is significantly lower outdoors. Per federal law, all bus riders must wear masks while being transported on school buses. Buses are considered public transportation. Jefferson County School District : All students ages 3 – 11 are required to wear masks indoors, students age 12 and up are recommended to wear a face covering, whether vaccinated or not. Unvaccinated staff is required to wear a mask and it’s recommended for vaccinated staff. Visitors and volunteers in all school and district buildings are required to wear a mask. Masks are required on all school buses.

: All students ages 3 – 11 are required to wear masks indoors, students age 12 and up are recommended to wear a face covering, whether vaccinated or not. Unvaccinated staff is required to wear a mask and it’s recommended for vaccinated staff. Visitors and volunteers in all school and district buildings are required to wear a mask. Masks are required on all school buses. Poudre School District: Starting Aug. 5, the district will require masks in PSD buildings for all staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

As more school districts release plans for the upcoming school year, this list will be updated.