Tri-County to reconsider current opt out policy, school mask mandate

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wear face masks are seated at proper social distancing spacing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As more children go back to the physical classroom, families are expected to spend robustly on a wide range of items, particularly trendy clothing for the critical back-to-school season, according to one key spending measure. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri County Board of Health will hold a special meeting on Monday to reconsider its current opt out policy and school mask mandate.

According to the agenda, the meeting will go over the following:

  • Update on COVID-19 Trends: Overall and in School-age Youth
  • Reconsideration of Current Opt Out Policy
  • Reconsideration of School Mask Mandate

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.

If you would like to attend the meeting, you can register here.

The current requirement by the Tri-County Health Department is for all children aged 2-11 — and everyone working and interacting with them — to wear masks indoors at schools and childcare facilities, effective Aug. 23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories