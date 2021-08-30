Tri-County to reconsider current opt out policy, school mask mandate

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wear face masks are seated at proper social distancing spacing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As more children go back to the physical classroom, families are expected to spend robustly on a wide range of items, particularly trendy clothing for the critical back-to-school season, according to one key spending measure. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri County Board of Health will hold a special meeting on Monday to reconsider its current opt out policy and school mask mandate.

According to the agenda, the meeting will go over the following:

Update on COVID-19 Trends: Overall and in School-age Youth

Reconsideration of Current Opt Out Policy

Reconsideration of School Mask Mandate

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.

If you would like to attend the meeting, you can register here.

The current requirement by the Tri-County Health Department is for all children aged 2-11 — and everyone working and interacting with them — to wear masks indoors at schools and childcare facilities, effective Aug. 23.