Tri-County to reconsider current opt out policy, school mask mandate

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri County Board of Health will hold a special meeting on Monday to reconsider its current opt out policy and school mask mandate.
According to the agenda, the meeting will go over the following:
- Update on COVID-19 Trends: Overall and in School-age Youth
- Reconsideration of Current Opt Out Policy
- Reconsideration of School Mask Mandate
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.
If you would like to attend the meeting, you can register here.
The current requirement by the Tri-County Health Department is for all children aged 2-11 — and everyone working and interacting with them — to wear masks indoors at schools and childcare facilities, effective Aug. 23.