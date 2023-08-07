DENVER (KDVR) — Consumers are expected to spend record amounts on school supply shopping this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Fifty-five percent of people had all of their supplies bought before July, according to the NRF.

So, how much did they spend?

The National Retail Federation said families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items per child. That’s a record high that was set just last year.

More than half, 54%, of families are very concerned that rising costs might prevent them from buying all the items their kids need, according to Savings.com.

There has been a ton of free school supply distributions across the metro. There was one in Douglas County last month. Ashley Sommers with the Foundation for Douglas County Schools said these events are crucial.

“[We’re] doing what we can do to relieve some of that financial tension. Giving them those basic kits so they don’t have to go and get those little pieces and parts. They’re ready they’re here. It really helps to give these students an opportunity to start the school year off right,” Sommers said.

Part of the increase is believed to be mainly driven by more demand for electronics as 69% of back-to-school shoppers expect to buy electronics or other computer-related accessories this year, according to the NRF.

“Actually, the last two years we’ve seen an increase in requests as inflation hit families in all different sorts of ways. There’s been a need, there’s been a higher need. We normally give out about between 1,000-1,200, we gave out about 1,800 backpacks last year, and we anticipate probably doing the same this year,” Sommer said.

Studies show when kids have all the tools they need, they are more likely to succeed.