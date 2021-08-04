Parents plan peaceful protest against mask requirements in Jefferson County School District

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of parents plan to peacefully protest the Jefferson County School District’s mask requirements for students who are not old enough to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents say the protest will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Jefferson County Public Health Department.

In July, the district notified parents that students who are under 12, and therefore, not old enough to get vaccinated, will be required to wear masks indoors for the Fall semester.

Students who are over 12 are encouraged to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, however it is not currently required, according to the district’s website.

Denver Public Schools is the latest large school district to implement a mask mandate.

According to DPS, all students must wear a mask indoors, in addition to district employees and volunteers. All district employees must get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September, under new regulations from the county.