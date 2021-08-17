Jefferson County Public Health tightens mask restrictions for schools

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Students heading back to school in Jefferson County may be surprised to learn that masks will be required indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
Monday evening, Jefferson County Public Health decided to tighten its mask restrictions, requiring masks for all students, staff and volunteers when indoors at school and in daycare settings. Prior to the change, masks were required for elementary students not old enough to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The school district reached out parents Monday evening, posting an alert to its district website about the late change. The alert, in part, reads:
“On August 16th, Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) issued a Public Health Order (PHO) requiring masks to be worn inside all schools and child care settings, PK-12 for all individuals age 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. Starting August 17, all Jeffco Public Schools students, staff, visitors, and volunteers must wear masks while indoors in our schools and district buildings.”
According to the district website, medical exemptions to the mask requirement are still allowed, but religious exemptions are not.