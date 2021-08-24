How DPS is monitoring students for anxiety as they return to school in-person

DENVER (KDVR) — Educators in the Denver Public School District are concerned thousands of students will be returning to class this week with new anxieties.

Not the kind of anxiety you’d get from mask wearing or COVID-related issues, but instead, over a loss of time.

According to DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero, some kids are returning as fifth graders who may have been best friends with someone in the third grade, wondering if things will still be the same between after 18 months a part.

Or kids who may have been A+ students who are now concerned over whether they’ll be able to maintain their grade point average now that they’re back in person.

To help with this issue, teachers and staff members will be monitoring students and their reactions with friends and fellow classmates to see how they’re doing.

A lot of energy, finances and personnel are going into this new social and emotional support assistance, according to educators.

“If there are some scholars and parents who feel like there is a needed support for an individual child, we take those as well. So it doesn’t have to be a formal referral, just make sure you communicate to those professionals whether it’s a teacher or a counselor or social worker,” Dr. Marrero said.

According to the district, the health and safety and mental well-being of DPS’ students is the district’s first priority.

Overall, the district believes thousands of students could be impacted by this type of anxiety.