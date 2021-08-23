DPS superintendent answers questions as students head back to class Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools head back to class on Monday. From COVID-19 to a school bus shortage, many parents are concerned about the first day of school.

DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero was optimistic despite the challenges DPS faced this morning.

Watch the full interview here:

Dr. Marrero addressed the bus shortage, saying DPS would take it day by day to see how many drivers would honor their routes. Dr. Marerro also made clear that the safety of DPS students riding the bus is a priority.

“No one sleeps until everyone is safe and secure,” said Dr. Marerro.

DPS is currently hiring bus drivers, offering around 50 positions to be filled. New hires will receive signing bonuses and paid training.

When it comes to handling COVID-19 this coming school year, Dr. Marrero said the district will be taking a case by case approach.

“It’s case by case this year. Our goal is to keep those school doors open,” said Dr. Marerro.

Mayor Hancock also showed support for Denver students through a tweet this morning.

Happy first day of school, Denver students!! Stay safe, learn all you can and have some fun – you deserve it!! — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) August 23, 2021 Mayor Hancock’s first day of school Twitter post. Credit: @MayorHancock, Twitter

For more information on DPS’s COVID-19 guidelines and bus driver positions, visit the DPS web page.