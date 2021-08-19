Douglas County meeting to opt out of Tri-County’s mask requirement for schools

DENVER(KDVR) — The Tri-County Health Department voted to require masks for ages 2 to 11 year-olds earlier this week. Douglas County wants to opt out of it and has a special meeting planned Thursday morning.

The special meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Douglas County Commissioner’s Office.

The public can come and speak at this meeting.

Douglas county wants to opt out of the Tri-County public health order as they believe it should be an individual choice to wear a mask.

If a county chooses to opt out, it is then up to the school districts and individual schools to decide if they will follow the public health order.

If this is resolved or passed this would go into effect on Aug. 23, which is the first day of school.

A pro-choice mask peaceful protest is planned for the first day of school, according to a Facebook post.

The event page says there will be a mask rally outside the DougCo school administration building on Wilcox Street at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.