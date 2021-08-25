DougCo schools may opt out of mask mandate this school year

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday evening saying the Douglas County School District may opt out of enforcing the Tri-County mask mandate.

DougCo Board of Commissioners resolved that DougCo School District does not need to enforce the COVID-19 mask mandate set forth by Tri-County Health Department for schools and child care facilities.

The Tri-County Health Department (“TCHD”) hereby issues this Public Health Order requiring, in the absence of an approved vaccine for children under the age of 12 years, facial coverings to be worn by all children aged 2 years to and including 11 years, as well as all individuals working with or interacting with children aged 2 years to and including 11 years, in all indoor Child Care and School Settings in Adams County, Arapahoe County, and Douglas County. Tri-County Health Department, 8/18/2021

Tri-County released this public health order earlier this month, for Adams County, Arapahoe County and Douglas County. However, DCSD is able to make their own executive decisions when it comes to the mask mandate.

To follow DCSD updates COVID-19 mandates visit the DCSD web page, or the Douglas County web page.