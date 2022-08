DENVER (KDVR) — Right now, Cherry Creek schools are preparing for the start of class next week.

All 56 thousand plus students will be back in school by next Wednesday. According to the district, an estimated 350 new educators will be joining this year as well as plans to start a mental health day treatment program.

The school district is considered one of Colorado’s top districts, ranking 5th on Stacker’s list of best districts across the state, citing a 90 percent graduation rate.