DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools go back to class on Aug. 21. DPS is the largest school district in the state with about 88,000 students and more than 200 schools across the city.

Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero will be joined by dignitaries from DPS to welcome students and families at Bromwell Elementary during a ceremony beginning around 7:30 am.

DPS said they are launching a new mental health service called Hazel Health.

The goal is to help address the mental health concerns of middle and high school students at district-run schools. There will be no cost to the families, and it will connect students with therapists for weekly virtual therapy sessions, at school or at home.

Also, RTD is starting its Zero Fare for Youth pilot program.

Students can ride for free starting Sept. 1 until Aug. 31, 2024. Students just have to show a form of ID, like a student ID, to get on buses or trains. It’s recommended parents ride along with elementary-aged students.