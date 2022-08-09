As the kids head back to school, parents are paying the price…literally. The technology our students need these days can be a little expensive, but our expert Jason Boone with AT&T has some tips to keep the cost down when it comes to to those high tech gadgets.

According to Jason, he says that not every phone has to be a smartphone. There are still lower-end phones available that allows you to stay connect and it in some cases, it doesn’t have to be a phone at all. Wearable devices like a watch can cost far less than a smartphone and still help you keep tabs on the kids.

Another tip, regardless of your carrier, unlimited plans have gotten a lot more affordable, so you should check with your carrier to make sure you’re on the best plan possible for the whole family.