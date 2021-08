It seems the back-to-school landscape is ever changing. But one thing is certain, whether your students will be heading back to the classroom, remote learning or a combination of the both; tech items can make that transition a little easier.

With so many unknowns around the coronavirus and the delta variant still ahead — many parents are turning to new tech tools to help ease mounting worries. Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly joins us with a look at some of the top tech tools making the grade.