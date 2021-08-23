Back to school personal care for all ages

Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle expert, shares her must-have personal care products for the back-to-school season.

Boost your Immunity with mykind Organics Elderberry Immune System Support Gummies – made with organic Echinacea plus zinc & vitamin C. Created with real fruit—no animal gelatin & no refined sugar.

Banish breakouts with Clearstem Skincare Every single product in this line helps fight blemishes and slows the signs of aging. Each item is also free of ALL possible pore-cloggers (non-comedogenic) and contains ZERO hormone disruptors. So, you can save time, money, and energy by avoiding products that don’t help your skin.

Keep your kiddo’s nails on-trend with Piggy Paints Mini SCENTED 4 Polish Set, which contains 4 mini 3.5 ml polishes – Grouchy Grape, Wacky Watermelon, Sassy Strawberry, Bossy Blueberry.

Piggy Paint is non-toxic & safe for all ages! There are no toxic chemicals; it’s free of formaldehyde, toluene, phthalates, Bisphenol A, ethyl acetate and acetone. Say goodbye to harsh, smelly chemicals and hello to Piggy Paint!

Show off the best-looking locks this school year with Rock the Locks a haircare lineup infused with essential oils and super fruit extracts. Say goodbye to sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and petrolatum. Quality formulas developed and tested by salon professionals. Rocks the Locks products are made in USA, cruelty-free, and yes affordable!

Keep your hands germ free and protected with Desert Essence Probiotic Hand Sanitizers. Kill 99.9% of most common harmful germs with hand sanitizers made with 75% natural grain alcohol, potent probiotics and the feel-good benefits of pure essential oils.

Start using this magical face mask refresher ZUM Mask Mist – Since masks have become fashion statements, this is a must-have essential oil spritzes for masks and face coverings that smell wildly better than breathing in post-coffee breath. Spritz 3 pumps on your face covering before masking up and let plant-based essential oils exude good vibrations and great moods.

Zum Mask Mists are made with Hydrosols, AKA “flower waters,” that are naturally made when plants are steam distilled. Big bonus, they’re actually GOOD for skin since they are made from nature. Dry cheeks don’t stand a chance against these plant-packed powers.

