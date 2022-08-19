School is in session for many kids in the metro area, which means being a little more organized especially for those after school snacks.

Heather Smith a food and beverage trends expert with the Haute bar shares some of her go to favorites for the new school year.

When it comes to beverages, there are a lot of choices out there and some that are full of sugar. Heather recommends to the start the day with Lifeway Oat Milk because it includes probiotics and probiotics to support a healthy microbiome.

Everyone’s favorite quick and easy comfort food meal, mac and cheese now comes with protein, fiber and Prebiotics. Goodles Mac Cheese has 21 nutrients from plants and fewer calories.

For snacking, Heather recommends Rind’s whole fruit snacks. Rinds is a fruit snack where you eat the peel which minimize food waste and maximize nutritional value. Another snack treat is the Jackson’s Sweet Potato chips. The chips are made with avocado oil or coconut oil which include healthier fats which are great for brain health.