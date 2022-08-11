School is back in session and for most kids they want to go back in style, but parents don’t want to break the budget the bank.

Peggy Ziglin our fashion guru expert with the Outlets at Castle Rock has some steal deals for all ages.

When you’re shopping, don’t forget to stop by the customer service to get your 25% off School Is In Session discount available now through August 31st.

Happening this weekend join Colorado’s favorite pet-friendly shopping destination on Saturday, August 13th from 12-4pm for its Barks and Brew’s to celebrate your furry friends. The event proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. Drink tickets are $5 with other donation opportunities available.