Colorado students will be heading back to school in the next few weeks, which means getting the proper amount of sleep.

Dr. Eric Dorninger with Roots and Branches Integrative Health Care says that sleep is very important for young growing adolescents.

According Dr. Dorninger says that creating a routine such as a pre-bedtime healthy habits like ready and no screen time is important to get the right amount of sleep for kids of all ages.

Sleep helps students that ability to focus and increase their energy level.