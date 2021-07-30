Which school districts are following CDC recommendations?

DENVER (KDVR) — Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for everyone in schools to mask up, some districts are getting in line and going beyond.

As new information has surfaced about the delta variant spreading among vaccinated people, the CDC recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Here’s a list of which school districts are aligning with the CDC and what they have announced for the upcoming school year:

Adams 12: Students are recommended to wear masks, staff is required. Visitors and volunteers in all school and district buildings are required to wear a mask. Masks are required on buses, as well.

Cherry Creek School District: Following Tri-County Health Department recommendations; guidance will be announced early next week.

Jefferson County School District: All students ages 3 – 11 are required to wear masks indoors, students age 12 and up are recommended to wear a face covering, whether vaccinated or not. Unvaccinated staff is required to wear a mask and it’s recommended for vaccinated staff. Visitors and volunteers in all school and district buildings are required to wear a mask. Masks are required on all school buses.

As more school districts release plans for the upcoming school year, this list will be updated.