Westminster Public Schools welcome students back amid COVID-19 pandemic

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Public Schools welcomed students Thursday for in-person learning five days a week, with the option for remote learning for families who did not feel comfortable returning to class.

At Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy, families were greeted outside the front entrance by staff and directed to various entrances around the school based on their cohort assignment. While students said they were excited to see their friends, parents had mixed emotions.

“I think at the end of the day we felt like our hands were tied. We had to go back to our job so we had to have our kids come back here too,” said parent Willow Mason.

“It’s been hard on parents, especially ones that work. You can’t stay home all the time doing school and working. But we are both excited. I have just been praying we are making the right decision sending them back. I know Westminster public schools is a good district and they are doing the best they can given the circumstances,” said parent Nicole Jones.

At school, students will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and get their temperature checked. It is one of the many changes the district as rolled out under new COVID-19 protocols.

If the district has an outbreak, it will switch to remote learning.