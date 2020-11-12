Westminster Public Schools offer COVID-19 testing for students ahead of return to in-person learning

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Public Schools is offering free testing for its students Thursday in an effort to screen students for COVID-19 before students return for in-person learning on Monday.

The school district will offer free COVID-19 testing for students from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Westminster High School. Testing is limited and parents must register their students in advance.

Westminster School District shifted its students to remote learning for two weeks as Adams County moved into a stricter Safer at Home order. The district’s superintendent said she reviewed the community’s COVID-19 numbers and “the trends continue to move in the wrong direction.” She said as a result, the school district switched to remote learning for two weeks.

As two weeks of remote learning wraps up, Westminster Public School is moving forward with its plan to bring students back for in-person learning, going a different direction than other school districts in the area that are scaling back in-person learning.