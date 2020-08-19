‘We felt prepared’: Aurora Public Schools begins school year virtually

AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — Thousands of students returned to school Tuesday morning in Aurora, firing up their computers for virtual learning.

Aurora Public Schools voted last month to begin the year remotely for at least the first eight weeks, with hopes to return to in-person learning in October.

“The kids seemed to really take it right in stride,” said Jenni Bills, a fourth grade teacher at Vista PEAK Exploratory. “I’ve been teaching for 23 years, so this was a whole new experience for me.”

Bills held live classes throughout the day, and says attendance and participation were good.

“Our biggest question was, will kids know where they’re supposed to be going?” she said. “I think it went pretty flawless, for the most part. We had a great turnout and it seemed to be done well.”

Marques Ivey, a member of the APS Board, says the decision to go remote was met with some pushback, but in general, was the preferred method for teachers across the district.

“It’s not just about me as a parent, it’s not just about you as a student, but we also have to look at those who are on the frontline: the teachers themselves,” he says.

Ivey says more than 1,000 teachers participated in lengthy training over the summer, ensuring there would not be a repeat of the spring, when remote learning across the state was viewed by many as less than satisfactory.

He says the district will be taking attendance and making phone calls and potentially home visits if students are repeatedly absent.

“Our expectations are the same as when they’re in school,” he says.

Like most first days, Bills says the majority of class was spent with introductions and going over expectations. She’s hoping the focus remains high as intense learning begins.

“I felt so prepared going into the school day today, knowing how to take my normal teaching and normal lessons, and change those into a remote environment to still keep kids engaged,” she said. “It’s just taking what you’re already doing, but thinking about, ‘How am I going to do that when I’m on the other side of a camera?'”