Watch live at 12:30 p.m.: COVID-19 test sites launched for Colorado teachers

DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, COVIDCheck Colorado is opening five sites along the Front Range for teachers and school district staff to get tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of the school year.

Employees from Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Denver Public Schools, Englewood Schools, Mapleton Public Schools, Sheridan School District 2, Westminster Public Schools and 27J Schools will all gain access to free COVID-19 testing this week, according to the release.

In addition to Hinkley High School on Tuesday, other sites open to participating district employees in the Denver metro area include Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, North High School in Denver and Riverdale Ridge High School in Thornton. On Wednesday employees will have access to testing at All City Stadium near South High School in Denver.



Employees from all participating districts will have the ability to schedule a COVID-19 diagnostic test every two weeks at any of the above locations most convenient for them, regardless of district affiliation.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a phone call from a telehealth provider who will offer support and guidance on self-isolation.

As required by law, all positive cases will be reported to local public health agencies and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Those who have been exposed to the virus will be notified in accordance with the state’s contact tracing protocol and health privacy practices.

In addition to regular COVID-19 testing, district employees will have access to a mobile-friendly website to track symptoms.