DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes, and Senator Jeff Bridges will visit Cherry Creek School District school Thursday.

The visit will be to discuss how the district is working with local public health authorities to safely reopen during this challenging time for students, families, and educators.

It will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch the visit above.