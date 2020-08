DENVER (KDVR) -- Enrollment numbers for cyber schools in Colorado climbed ahead of the 2020-2021 school year. The option is seeing new life amid a pandemic and uncertainty surrounding brick-and-mortar schools.

Colorado Connections Academy reported close to a 50% increase in enrollment. Chaille Hymes, the academy’s director, is hiring 25 new teachers to meet the needs of the nearly 2,000 additional students.