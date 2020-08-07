Experts share tips for successful online learning

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 recently spoke with school experts and education advocates to create a list of best practices for online learning.

Kim Garcia is one of the directors at HOPE Online Learning Academy. Garcia has been with the cyber school for 15 years.

Her first tip is to start the year off strong. To do that, Garcia recommends parents create a schedule with their student with a consistent wake-up time and pick a spot in the home mostly distraction-free and dedicated to learning.

“Come back together in a couple of weeks and come together and say, ‘Well, was this working?'” said Garcia.

Another tip Garcia offered, is to get kids moving. She pointed out students are accustomed to moving in school.

“Being intentional to give your child breaks to move their body will really help them to refocus and reengage in online learning,” said Garcia.

She also recommends parents give students choices. One example: give them the option about what subject they want to tackle for homework first. Garcia says by giving them the choice, it’s more likely to get motivated and engaged.

Meanwhile, Ariel Smith is with Transform Education Now. The education advocacy group recently launched a series of online videos to help parents with remote learning.

Smith’s first tip is to request recorded lessons. This will help ensure parents and students have access to those lessons at all times and offers families some flexibility.

“If class is only live at 10 a.m., then essential workers, parents who have to work or parents who might be proficient in another language don’t have access to it,” said Smith.

Her next tip is to ask a student’s school about having an advisor. Smith says an advisor is someone with the school who is not playing the role of a teacher.

“Someone students can rely on when they need additional support outside the home, especially for adolescents right now because this is so stressful,” said Smith.

Her final tip is to have discussions with teachers about monitoring students’ work. She also recommends using online tools to gauge reading and math levels.