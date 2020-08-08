Thousands of children get free school supplies, thanks to Packz 4 Kidz

DENVER (KDVR) — A few thousand families across Colorado now have the school supplies they need, thanks to the Packz 4 Kidz program and donations from FOX31 and Channel 2 News viewers.

Kenzi’s Causes raised about $30,000 this year to help supply low-income familes with backpacks that are filled with school supplies including pencils, crayons, paper and more. Many also received lunch boxes and water bottles, along with a toot brush and tooth paste.

In the past, families would go inside to pick out their supplies. But like just about everything else – Packz 4 Kidz had to adapt this year and had a drive-through giveaway at The Potter’s House Church of Denver.

“The first person got here at five in the morning to make sure she would have backpacks for her kids,” said Jessica Bachus, executive director of Kenzi’s Causes. “Obviously there’s a need.”

That need is growing. Since the middle of March, more than half a million people in Colorado have filed for unemployment.

And students still need school supplies whether they’re learning in a classroom or online.