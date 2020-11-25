Task force to meet to discuss re-opening schools in January

An in-person but socially-distanced space for children to learn virtually in Memphis (WREG Photo)

DENVER (KDVR) — A task force comprised of Governor Jared Polis, parents, teachers, school leaders and stakeholders from Colorado school districts will meet on Wednesday to formulate a plan to bring students back for in-person learning for the start of the spring semester in January.

At a press conference Tuesday, Governor Polis re-iterated the need for students to return for in-person learning. Governor Polis has been urging schools to bring students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade back for in-person learning. He said the data shows students and teachers are safe in schools.

“Based on mounting evidence, we know a lot more than we knew in March. I strongly believe it’s the safest place for students and it’s the safest place for teachers in school, regardless of the level of outbreak in the community because it’s a safe environment. It’s a regulated environment. People wear masks,” said Governor Polis.

On Wednesday, the task force will look at protocols, examples of what works and determine a timeline with the goal of re-opening schools in January.

Governor Polis said his administration will be more “hands-on” with the process moving forward.

“We are going to be very engaged working with all the stakeholders because we know not only do parents rely on it but we can’t let the future of our kids become another casualty of this pandemic,” said Governor Polis.

Polis said lawmakers approved $15 million in funding for schools last week.