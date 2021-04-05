Students return to Cherry Creek School District for full in-person learning

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Middle and high school students in the Cherry Creek School District returned Monday for full in-person learning five days a week.

Cherry Creek School District said several factors made this possible. First, it said by April 5, 90% of its school staff had the opportunity to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and they’ve had an additional 14 days since receiving that dose to guarantee its full efficacy.

Second, CCSD said its April 5 return to in-person learning for middle and high school students is two weeks after the district’s spring break. Any students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 while traveling for spring break have spent two weeks at home and are now clear to return to schools.

Lastly, the district says cases of COVID-19 have continued to go down in Arapahoe County.