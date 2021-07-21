State health officials release back-to-school guidance

DENVER (KDVR) — Kids are less than a month away from going back-to-school and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has released new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming year.

The pandemic guidelines address in-person learning for students from preschool through 12th grade.

Local governments and schools systems now have a roadmap to develop their own guidelines instead of statewide requirements.

COVID-19 quarantines will be based on close contact under the new guidelines. Large groups of students and staff will no longer have to quarantine if there is a confirmed case.

Fully vaccinated staff and students won’t have to miss school due to quarantine. Shortened quarantine periods will be in place for everyone else.

Fully vaccinated staff and students are not required to a wear a mask.

Vaccinations for everyone 12-years-old and above, especially parents, is the top recommendation to getting back to a safe and consistent in-person learning environment. Students under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Other steps schools include:

ventilation/windows remain open

maximizing outdoor activities

wearing a mask

still spacing out/social distancing

symptom screen

lots of cleaning, disinfecting and handwashing

Here’s complete look at the Back to School Roadmap.