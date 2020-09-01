Sites running COVID-19 tests for teachers report cases remain low

HENDERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — COVIDCheck Colorado, a collection of testing sites run by Gary Community Investments, reports COVID-19 cases among teachers remain low as some districts move forward with in-person learning.

COVIDCheck Colorado offers free testing for teachers in at least nine school districts around the Denver metro including, Douglas County School District, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Denver Public Schools, Englewood Schools, Mapleton Public Schools, Sheridan School District 2, Westminster Public Schools and 27J Schools.

Teachers can expect test results back in 72 hours or less.

Mike Johnston, the CEO of Gary Community Investments, the foundation running COVIDCheck Colorado, said cases among teachers have remained low even as teachers return to classrooms for in-person learning.

“It’s very encouraging that the numbers are still very low. We have done almost 25,000 tests now and positive rates are less than one-half of one percent so that’s very encouraging. Although we’ve also caught a number of teachers who were positive and weren’t showing any symptoms and were able to catch those teachers before they returned to a classroom and exposed any other adult or any other kids,” said Johnston. “This is proving to be a successful intervention.”

While the tests are free to teachers, school districts pay $10 per teacher per test. Johnston said Gary Community Investments plans to continue to operate COVIDCheck Colorado until there is a vaccine.