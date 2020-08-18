Sheridan High School students return to class amid COVID-19 pandemic

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Students at Sheridan High School returned for in-person learning on Tuesday for the first time since the school was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic last school year.

Before entering the school, students were screened for COVID-19 symptoms and staff checked their temperatures. The health screens are one of the many changes made in an effort to keep students and staff safe.

School Board member Daniel Stange got a tour of Sheridan High School Tuesday morning. He will be sending his high school student to Sheridan High School for in-person learning while his middle school students will stay home and learn remotely. He said seeing the changes inside the school made him feel better.

“I think when it comes to the safety of your kids, better to air on side of caution. I am really glad the school is going forward the way it is. We are going to do good and set an example for other school districts,” said Stange. “We can create a good, safe environment for kids and teachers as well.”

While some parents were excited about the first day of school, others remained apprehensive.

“I’m happy,” said parent Huda Jasim. “My daughter goes to school and that’s good.”

“I am kind of scared. I’m not 100 percent sure but my son is excited. He’s been home for months. I am kind of concerned,” said parent Frolan Duran.

Sheridan High School will use a blended model. Ninth and 10th grade students take their core classes in the morning in person and electives online in the afternoon. They will leave before lunch. During the lunch period, maintenance staff will clean classrooms following CDC guidelines. After lunch, students in grades 11 and 12 will come for their core classes after taking their electives online in the morning.

The school building will be closed on Mondays for a deep cleaning.