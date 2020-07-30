Remote Learning: is the iPad Price Right?

DENVER (KDVR) — With more and more Colorado school districts announcing remote learning to begin the school year, computer experts are weighing in on advice for picking the best iPad.

Denver MAC Repair, at 8th & Santa Fe, has been especially busy lately. It specializes in used and refurbished computers.

“I’ve been a geek for years,” says Manager Christopher Nice. “I remember the old Atari Computer System!”

Nice says common questions from parents include Zoom and FaceTime capability.

“First thing they want to know: whether it’s gonna work with their classes.” said Nice.

Nice says first-time iPad buyers should expect to pay between $300 to $700 for a quality iPad.

DPS will be 100% online until mid-October

Denver Public Schools has announced remote learning will be in place until mid-October.

A district spokesperson says every student will have access to remote learning devices.