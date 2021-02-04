Colorado educational experts address standardized testing concerns

The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students and will be phased out for international students by June. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s top educational experts discussed state standardized testing in a live Zoom conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday. A Q & A following the roundtable of experts addressing the issue and concerns was conducted.

According to the latest polling data, Coloradans are more focused on student’s classroom learning than to gauge their learning gaps through standardized testing.

Members of the Colorado Education Association (CEA), the Colorado Association of School Executives (CASE), the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB), and the Colorado Rural Schools Alliance will address postponement of Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) testing until 2022.

