List: Which schools in Colorado have positive COVID-19 cases

DENVER (KDVR) — As school resumes for students in Colorado, many districts have already reported positive COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday at 9 a.m., these are the schools with positive cases:
- Fort Lupton High School (Remote learning until Sept. 8)
- Burlington Middle School (Remote learning until Sept. 8)
- Windsor Middle School (Some students off campus until Sept. 10)
- Soaring Eagles Elementary School (School closed until Monday, small group quarantined until Sept. 8)
- CU Boulder (On-going quarantines)
Is Fort Lupton High School COVID-19 closure a sign of things to come?
We will continue to update this story as more schools are added to the list.
Changing Course: When Colorado schools will reopen for 2020 academic year