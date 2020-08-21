List: Which schools in Colorado have positive COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. As schools reopen around the country, their ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand is about to be put to the test. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — As school resumes for students in Colorado, many districts have already reported positive COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday at 9 a.m., these are the schools with positive cases:

