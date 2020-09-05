Jeffco teachers raise concerns ahead of in-person return

ARVADA, Colorado (KDVR)– Jeffco Public Schools will reopen for in-person learning after Labor Day. Some teachers are asking for answers to questions surrounding student safety.

Jeffco’s school year started last Monday with all remote learning, with a few exceptions for students that had to meet in person.

The district says so far, eight staff members and nine students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Long-time social studies teacher Dale Munholland said he would like to see more safeguards in place.

“I would like to see regular testing for the teachers. I know that’s a big logistical ask, but I think it’s necessary at this point in time,” said Munholland, who is also vice president of the Jefferson County Education Association. “And the thermometers that they have given us are not accurate for the kids to have their temperature taken every day.”

With the return of students right around the corner, Munholland said he wishes the district would have done more, sooner.

“I think they could have done a much better job. They’ve known for a long time that this was coming and it just seems like there are a lot of unanswered questions going into the school year,” he said.

Students in pre-K through fifth grade will return to full in-person learning. Sixth through 12th graders will return to a hybrid model. Full remote learning will remain available for those who wish to continue learning that way.