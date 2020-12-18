Jeffco Public Schools to return remote for first 2 weeks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) announced the return to school after winter break will be remote for the first two weeks for kindergarten through 12th grades.

“Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) has advised us to provide for a 14-day incubation period prior to opening our schools for in-person instruction to avoid virus spread which could lead to immediate quarantines,” the JCPS statement said.

The semester will begin remotely on a weekly schedule with a staggered return to in-person learning.

A return to a hybrid model for secondary grades will be allowed when Jefferson County reaches Level Orange on the COVID-19 status dial OR with improving metrics in Level Red.

“Once we are back to in-person learning, our plan is to maintain this model for the rest of the school year, unless the COVID-19 dial goes to Level Purple. Going forward, we will temporarily change learning models on a school-by-school basis from in-person to remote or quarantine groups as needed to control the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.