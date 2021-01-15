Jeffco Public Schools secondary grades begin hybrid, in-person learning Jan. 25

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Public School district announced 6th through 12th grades will return to a hybrid model with in-person learning for students on Jan. 25.

Students in primary grades will return to 5-day in-person learning on Jan. 19, as scheduled before the winter break was over.

Each secondary institution will provide parents and students with details in the coming week. Remote learning is still an option for students choosing not to return to in-person learning.