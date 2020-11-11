JeffCo Board of Education to discuss COVID-19, learning models Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Board of Education will hold a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss possible changes to learning models due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The meeting is expected to begin at 9:05 a.m. You can watch it live here: https://livestream.com/accounts/10429076/events/3542310

There are currently 459 cases of active COVID-19 for JeffCo Public Schools, according to the JeffCo Schools COVID-19 dashboard.

