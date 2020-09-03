Infectious disease specialist says Colorado schools are ‘doing well’ minimizing spread of COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — An infectious disease specialist said Colorado schools are doing well so far when it comes to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 their classrooms.

Dr. Sean O’Leary is a professor and infectious disease specialist with the University of Colorado School of Medicine. While it is still early, Dr. O’Leary said schools that have opened for in-person learning are doing a good job so far.

“Everyone is being careful right now and it’s a little too early to declare victory but we have had a very limited number of cases given how many kids are in schools right now,” said Dr. O’Leary.

Dr. O’Leary credits low COVID-19 positivity rates in Colorado communities, detailed strategies rolled out by school districts to minimize the spread and the use of masks in keeping cases low in Colorado schools.

“I think the most important thing is the level of community transmission. Colorado has done surprisingly well compared to other states,” said Dr. O’Leary.

Of the cases in schools so far, Dr. O’Leary said it doesn’t appear any of them originated inside schools buildings but instead, the infected individual contracted the virus in the community. He said while it’s good news so far, health experts will be watching it closely in the coming weeks to see if COVID-19 spreads in schools. He said school districts’ strategies to minimize spread appear to be working so far.

“If you have been talking with anyone in the education field, people have been working really hard on mitigation strategies in schools. I think the districts that have opened are doing so with a lot of strategies to minimize the spread,” said Dr. O’Leary.

For a list of Colorado schools with COVID-19 cases or individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, click here.