How parents can help their children with learning during COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – A Children’s Hospital Colorado psychologist tells Problem Solvers there are ways for parents to help their children deal and cope with a COVID-19 inspired curriculum.

Dr. Laura Anthony is a psychologist at Children’s Hospital Colorado and a mother. She says first and foremost, don’t assume your children are anxious at all.

“I think we shouldn’t assume that maybe because we, as parents, are anxious about going back to school that our kids are anxious about going back to school,” she said.

Regardless of your child’s level of apprehension, Anthony said kids will take cues from their parents.

“I think it’s important not to pass on more anxiety than you can possibly try to filter out,” she told Problem Solvers.

Anthony shared some tips with Problem Solvers to cope with a curriculum amid coronavirus. First, convey trust to your kids in the school and their procedures, don’t convey anxiety. Second, check in and talk with your kids, don’t assume everything is OK. Third, recognize your limitations as a parent and don’t take on too much.

“When your kid is expressing something like that, it really is important to say, ‘Yeah kid, me too,'” Anthony said.

She says it’s OK to be stressed, because this is a stressful time.