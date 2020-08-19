Free carpool program helps connect families that need rides to school

DENVER (KDVR) – This school year, lots of parents are struggling to find transportation for their kids. With all of the COVID-19 restrictions, many districts made major cuts to the bus routes.

But the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) has a free “Schoolpool” program that connects families in the same area so they can create their own carpool.

“So many schools are cutting yellow bus service. So, we really feel like this is a great solution — for working families particularly — that might not have any other options,” said Steve Erickson with DRCOG.

The program has worked well for the Maynard family in Arvada. The family has used the program for the past two years. This year, Payton, an eighth grader, is enrolled in online school but the family will use Schoolpool to get her to after school activities.

“It keeps my daughter happy, and doing all the things that she needs to do, and it keeps my employers happy because I’m able to get my work done,” said Courtney Maynard.

DRCOG’s Schoolpool program is one of the most successful in the country. Last year the program connected 17,000 families. The school must sign up first, then families can register.

The program does not provide background checks and families are urged to check with their local health departments about guidance for shared rides during the pandemic.

Learn more about Schoolpool on DRCOG’s website.