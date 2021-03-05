DPS says more capacity for in-person learning available to secondary students after spring break

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools announced on Friday that more middle and high school students will be able to get back in the classroom after spring break.

“We are pleased to announce that after spring break, we will be adjusting our guidelines for how many students and teachers can interact in a group (cohort). Making this shift lets us bring more middle and high-school students back for in-person learning,” the DPS website says.

The district says new guidance from Denver Health and existing guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment contributed to the allowance for a higher capacity of students.

DPS does not give a specific number of students that will be able to return to in-person education or outline of how this will be done.