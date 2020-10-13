DPS re-evaluates in-person learning for secondary students with rise of COVID-19 cases

DENVER (KDVR) — The superintendent of Denver Public Schools said the district is re-evaluating its decision to bring secondary students back for in-person learning because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Denver.

Middle and high school students are scheduled to begin a blended model of in-person and remote learning on October 21. However, Superintendent Susana Cordova said Denver Health has urged DPS to be cautious about plans to bring secondary students back.

At a press conference Monday, Mayor Michael Hancock said COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Denver and Denver County and the 7-day average for cases are as high as they were at the height of the pandemic in May.

The current positivity rate is between 4 and 4.5 percent and has risen steadily the last several weeks. Anything over 5% could mean dialing back capacities and enforcing stricter safer at home orders.

Cordova said DPS will continue with its plan to bring elementary students back for in-person learning, a plan that has been backed by Denver Health.

“Given the fact that we have seen limited disruption in our in-person schooling and that elementary students are at significantly lower risk and that remote learning is very hard for our families, we are working toward our plan to open our elementary schools to all grades next week,” said Cordova.

As for secondary students, Cordova said the district will speak with educators and health experts in the coming days and make a determination on how to proceed.