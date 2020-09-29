DPS kindergartners return for in-person learning

DENVER (KDVR) — Kindergartners, some first graders and primary special education center students within the Denver Public School district started in-person learning on Tuesday as the district begins to gradually bring students back.

DPS is using a phased approach with its youngest learners returning to its buildings first. All elementary students will be back in class for 100 percent in-person learning on October 21. Secondary students will use a blended model of remote and in-person learning. Secondary students will also begin Oct. 21.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students will see changes inside their school buildings. Before entering the building, students must complete a health screening.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks on school grounds. DPS said students will have “mask breaks” throughout the day, which are designated times where students are allowed to take their masks off while outside.

Students will be placed in cohorts of up to 35 students. Four adults can rotate into one cohort. Students must stay 3 feet apart and adults must stay 6 feet apart. Classrooms will be re-configured to follow social distancing guidelines.

DPS said 30 percent of elementary students opted to continue with remote learning instead of returning for in-person learning.