DPS, Jeffco and DougCo school districts welcome students back amid COVID-19 pandemic

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Students in Douglas County, Jefferson County and Denver Public Schools started school on Monday, with each district taking a different approach to learning.

Students at Douglas County School District chose between a hybrid and remote learning model. Those who opted for a hybrid model will learn in-person two days a week and learn online three days a week.

More than 6,000 students within the Douglas County School District opted to enroll in the remote learning program. E-learners were scheduled to begin school on Monday but the date was pushed back one week because the district said staff was not given timely access to digital content. The district’s remote learning program will begin August 31.

Students at Denver Public Schools will begin the school year online. The district decided to postpone in-person learning until October 16.

Students at Jefferson County Schools will also begin online on Monday. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will return for in-person learning on Sept. 8. Middle and high school students will begin a hybrid learning model on Sept. 8.