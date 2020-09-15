DPS in search of 70 custodians as schools prepare to re-open

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools District said it is hoping to hire 70 custodians as school buildings prepare to welcome back some students in the coming weeks.

The district said it has 70 full and part time positions that need to be filled. While custodians have always been an essential part of DPS operations, the district said they need custodians more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In previous years, custodians would wipe down desks, clean bathrooms and sweep floors. Now, in addition to those duties, custodians will move desks 6 feet apart, spray books, windowsills and making sure everything is spotless and disinfected for students and staff.

DPS is offering custodians $14.77 an hour. There are both full and part time positions available. Anyone interested in a position can talk with a recruiter by texting DPSFIELD to 97211.