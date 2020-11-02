DPS families to protest remote learning through virtual walkout

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public School families plan to participate in an virtual walkout Monday to show opposition to the district’s decision to move some elementary students to remote learning.

DPS announced students in grades 3-5 will move to remote learning through Thanksgiving. DPS said it had to move students to remote learning because of alarming COVID-19 trends in the city of Denver.

Parents have made it clear they do not agree with the district’s decision to move to remote learning. Parents gathered for a protest outside DPS headquarters downtown Friday in an effort to push the district to change its mind.

For the virtual walkout on Monday, organizers are encouraging families not to log on and participate in remote learning to show their opposition to the decision.