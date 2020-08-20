DPS Board of Education warns of ‘negative implications’ that could come from learning pods

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools posted a statement online from the Board of Education, warning parents about certain types of “learning pods” and the negative impacts they could have long-term.

The statement specifically references “learning pods” and “micro-schools” that involve parents un-enrolling their students from DPS and hiring private teachers. An idea they say has come up in recent conversations.

Many parents are turning to learning pods as a way to help with virtual learning this school year. Derek and Alecia Zunker are converting their garage into a learning space for at least four students.

“It’s really just to get them the emotional and social group setting that they miss by being home alone,” said Derek Zunker.

Zunker says the principal at his daughter’s middle school was supportive of the idea. That’s why the recent statement from DPS Board of Education caught his eye. It states that Denver has a history of school segregation brought on by “white flight and more affluent families from the district,” and describes the difficulty of recreating the diversity of DPS in a learning pod.

“We want to make it as equitable as possible,” said Zunker. “We are open to taking maybe someone that doesn’t have a great space to learn or someone that’s disadvantaged and just join us.”

The message from DPS comes at a time where parents are also opting to move their students to private school or permanent homeschooling. Zunker says the students in their pod would still be enrolled through DPS and would follow the virtual curriculum with supervision.