Douglas County School District working on issues with online learning program

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It was a rocky start to the school year in Douglas County, where more than 6,000 students are enrolled in the remote learning program.

Online learning was supposed to begin on Monday but now, the district is taking time to smooth out some problems and many parents are getting impatient.

Parent Lindsey Slechta tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she wants her daughters to get a good education in a timely manner.

“As parents, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make sure our kids are keeping up and not missing something” she said.

Several parents say issues with scheduling and confusion about how to use the online platform have them worried their kids will be behind students who signed up for a hybrid schedule.

Slechta tells FOX31 she understands the challenges caused by the pandemic and praises the district for doing all it can but says there are problems with the online portion of the process.

“We were struggling, especially with a few of the online platforms just getting logged in” she said.

A statement posted on the district’s Facebook page by superintendent Dr. Thomas S. Tucker on Aug. 24 says, “the past several months have been challenging, to say the least. I appreciate your partnership, patience, and dedication as we navigate this winding, and often bumpy road to return to school.”

While some comments praised the district for making its way through uncharted territory caused by the pandemic, others describe the situation as “extremely confusing.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked the district about parents’ concerns.

Spokesperson Paula Hans issued the following statement:

“The Douglas County School District is incredibly excited to welcome our eLearners into their virtual classrooms in just a few days! Our focus remains on providing an excellent, well-rounded education to our eLearning community. We recognize the frustration our families experienced when we made the decision to delay the start of eLearning by one week. However, we are committed to making eLearning an incredible experience for our families, so we took this week to work on decreasing existing class sizes and ensuring our students have access to the electives, Advanced Placement courses, etc. that they need to complete their graduation plan. Visit the DCSD eLearning Hub for the latest updates, orientation information, school supply lists and more. We look forward to starting this new chapter in learning alongside our students, staff and families!”