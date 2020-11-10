Douglas County School Board to re-evaluate in-person learning; DCHS, LHS transition to virtual learning

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Board of Education and the district’s superintendent are slated to discuss COVID-19 cases and remote learning at a board meeting Tuesday night.

Douglas County High School and Legend High School will both begin virtual learning on Tuesday, Nov. 10 following the COVID-19 spike and lack of essential staff.

In a post on Facebook, board member Kevin Leung posted that he is anxious to hear an update on what the school board will do.

“After DCSD re-opened Elementary schools to 5-day in person learning after the Fall break, I have seen emails that have identified at least 33 elementary schools, 7 middle schools, 9 high schools and 4 alternative schools/programs out of 70 district run schools that have suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19,” said Leung on Facebook.

Leung also pointed to current COVID-19 numbers from Tri-County Health Department about community spread within Douglas County.

“The trend at Douglas County, Colorado is not going well,” said Leung in the social media post.

Other large school districts have shifted to remote learning in recent weeks.

Students in Cherry Creek School District will have their last day of in-person learning Wednesday. The district posted a message to families on its website.

“Today is the ninth day in a row that the district COVID Tracker dashboard has posted a “red zone” rating. The virus is now at a dangerous level in our community and we have seen a sustained trend in the data. Therefore, the district WILL transition to full Remote learning for all students currently enrolled in In-Person learning.”

Aurora Public Schools confirms its students will continue with remote learning through winter break.

Denver Public Schools moved its students in grades 3-5 to remote learning. DPS’ middle and high school students will continue with remote learning through December.

The Douglas County School Board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Members of the community can watch via livestream.